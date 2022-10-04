Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Short Interest Update

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.38.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.00. 14,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,083,000 after acquiring an additional 858,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,891,000 after acquiring an additional 761,882 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.