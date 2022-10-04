Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Short Interest Update

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,514,000 after acquiring an additional 388,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,689,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after acquiring an additional 612,842 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,485,000 after acquiring an additional 227,391 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,324,000 after acquiring an additional 381,282 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.18.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of EXR traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,034. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.42 and its 200 day moving average is $187.92. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

