Family Legacy Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Family Legacy Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,231,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04.

