Family Legacy Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of IMCG opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $76.39.

