Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up to $7.76

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.76, but opened at $8.17. Farfetch shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 100,544 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Farfetch from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Farfetch Trading Up 10.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

