Feathercoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.65 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $29.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cerberus (3DOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 261,409,198 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is www.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

