Financial Survey: American Sierra Gold (OTCMKTS:AMNP) vs. Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

American Sierra Gold (OTCMKTS:AMNP – Get Rating) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Sierra Gold and Beachbody, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Sierra Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Beachbody 1 3 1 0 2.00

Beachbody has a consensus target price of 3.24, indicating a potential upside of 179.31%. Given Beachbody’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beachbody is more favorable than American Sierra Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Sierra Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beachbody $873.65 million 0.41 -$228.38 million -0.99 -1.17

This table compares American Sierra Gold and Beachbody’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Sierra Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beachbody.

Profitability

This table compares American Sierra Gold and Beachbody’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Sierra Gold N/A N/A N/A Beachbody -37.55% -54.64% -32.59%

Volatility & Risk

American Sierra Gold has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beachbody has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.7% of Beachbody shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.7% of Beachbody shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beachbody beats American Sierra Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Sierra Gold

Medinah Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nevada.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a once-a-day premium nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout Energize, Hydrate, post-workout Recover, and protein supplement Recharge products; BEACHBARs low sugar, snack bars; and connected fitness equipment that include bikes and accessories. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 2.5 million digital and 0.3 million nutritional subscriptions. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

