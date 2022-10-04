First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $117.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.61.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

