First Hawaiian Bank Has $5 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,928 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $150.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

