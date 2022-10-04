First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Lowered to $148.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s previous close.

FRC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC opened at $134.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $130.35 and a 52-week high of $222.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 478,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 8.8% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 968.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 75,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 68,007 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

