Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($166.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays set a £138 ($166.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £128 ($154.66) to £136 ($164.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £144.60 ($174.72).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

LON FLTR traded up GBX 881 ($10.65) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching £105.75 ($127.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,079. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,908.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,039.97. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 52 week high of £148.35 ($179.25). The stock has a market cap of £18.59 billion and a PE ratio of -44.63.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.