Forbes J M & Co. LLP Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,164 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.6% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Adobe by 232.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Adobe Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $9.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.46. 38,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,967,912. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $374.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

