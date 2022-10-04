Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $989,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.8% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 238.2% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,901 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 28,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 46.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD traded up $5.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,047. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.17. The company has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

