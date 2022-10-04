Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.1% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $5,902,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,115,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.18. 2,842,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,416,564. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $267.10 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

