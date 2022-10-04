freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.70

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of freenet from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, freenet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33.

About freenet

freenet ( OTCMKTS:FRTAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $660.73 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.