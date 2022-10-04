FYDcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $816,009.63 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $816,009.63 and $28,315.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 627,524,841 coins and its circulating supply is 584,219,718 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com.

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

