Genshiro Hits One Day Volume of $38,580.00 (GENS)

Genshiro (GENS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Genshiro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Genshiro has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Genshiro has a market capitalization of $590,789.00 and approximately $38,580.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Genshiro Profile

Genshiro (CRYPTO:GENS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Genshiro’s total supply is 233,421,358 coins. The official website for Genshiro is genshiro.equilibrium.io/en. The Reddit community for Genshiro is https://reddit.com/r/Equilibrium_DeFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genshiro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENS is the native utility token for Genshiro. Its use cases include voting for validators, transaction fees, interest rates, and liquidity for bailouts and collateral (when GENS will become a more established asset).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genshiro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genshiro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

