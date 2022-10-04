Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells $1,070,384.64 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,783,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

DNA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 31,140,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,607,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 132,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 88,358 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 119,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 60,469 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Ginkgo Bioworks

DNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.