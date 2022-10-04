Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. IVERIC bio makes up 0.4% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $104,000. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.8% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 97,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 24,549 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Insider Activity

In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 62,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,356,158. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut IVERIC bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Further Reading

