GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 20,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,150,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

GoodRx Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -44.73, a PEG ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1,233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 275.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading

