Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading Up 9.6%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 274,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,793,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
Several research firms have weighed in on GRAB. Citigroup lowered their target price on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.
Grab Stock Up 12.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99.
Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
