Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading Up 9.6%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 274,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,793,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GRAB. Citigroup lowered their target price on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Grab Stock Up 12.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

About Grab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Grab by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 72,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 39,756 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,042,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 638,963 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,676,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 3,507,788 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,759,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after buying an additional 368,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 66,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

