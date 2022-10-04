Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Short Interest Up 7.9% in September

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,324.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 37,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $333,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,674,396.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 101,979 shares of company stock worth $871,085 over the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 201.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $1,954,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 97,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

GHL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.53. 489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,540. The company has a market cap of $116.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

