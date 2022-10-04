Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 169,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,000. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 comprises approximately 7.6% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 2,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSEARCA DXD traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $53.04. 10,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,480. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.97.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Profile

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

