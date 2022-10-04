Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 61,538 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,000. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 4.3% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.54.

MPC stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.32. The company had a trading volume of 49,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

