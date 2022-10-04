Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 66,649 Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 66,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares accounts for 1.6% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 47,302 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of FAZ stock traded down $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,724. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

