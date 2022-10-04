Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Invests $46,000 in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zedge in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Zedge in the first quarter valued at $66,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zedge by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zedge by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zedge by 8.6% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 494,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 39,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. 60,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.20. Zedge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Zedge from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday.

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

