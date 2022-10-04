Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,122. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $55.54 and a 52-week high of $101.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.08.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.