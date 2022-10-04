Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.40 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 1.2% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,022 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.20. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,010. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.