Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 106,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.72. 117,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.