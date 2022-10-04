HashCoin (HSC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,200.00

HashCoin (HSC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, HashCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $446,500.00 and approximately $7,200.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io/#home. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HashCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform.Telegram”

