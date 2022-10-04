Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 408,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 11,978,013 shares.The stock last traded at $125.66 and had previously closed at $123.60.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLV. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $8,843,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 34,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. grew its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 54,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

