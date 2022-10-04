Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Down 0.2%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.28. 112,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,046,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.94.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.00%.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Hecla Mining by 83.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 490,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 222,770 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 28.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

