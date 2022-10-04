Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 111,407 shares.The stock last traded at $31.05 and had previously closed at $30.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $750.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22.

Insider Activity

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $156.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Recatto bought 150,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,153,635. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, CEO Brian Recatto acquired 150,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares in the company, valued at $22,153,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 39,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,382,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,694,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 35,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Articles

