Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $1,102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,771,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,757,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,742,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Kyndryl Price Performance

NYSE:KD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.81. 36,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,714. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kyndryl news, Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kyndryl news, Director Denis Machuel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard I. Ungerleider acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.