Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 328.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,261 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 102,172 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands makes up about 1.3% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 61,048 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,489 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,109,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $79,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $114,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.14. 303,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,443,358. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

