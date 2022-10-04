Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,145 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 788.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $6.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.72. The company had a trading volume of 98,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,459. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.50 and its 200 day moving average is $213.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.