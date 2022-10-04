Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,208 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.96. 6,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,743. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $88.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,664 shares of company stock valued at $791,864. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

