Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,208 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2022

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDYGet Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.96. 6,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,743. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,664 shares of company stock valued at $791,864. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

