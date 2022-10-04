Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,100. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $51.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

