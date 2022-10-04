Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $860,000 Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,214 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 182,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,626,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Ciena by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 257,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 32,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after buying an additional 92,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $174,301.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,795 shares in the company, valued at $20,707,321.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $108,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,882.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $174,301.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,707,321.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,708 shares of company stock worth $1,236,421. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE CIEN traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 25,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,276. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.