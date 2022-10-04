Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 127.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Up 2.4 %

LDOS traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.99. 7,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,865. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.04. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.