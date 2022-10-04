Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,264 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Winnebago Industries worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of WGO traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.93. 8,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,995. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average of $54.90. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WGO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.