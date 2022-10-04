Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 2.3 %

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LH traded up $4.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.71. 6,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $204.59 and a 1 year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

