Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $13.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.53. 4,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,218. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

