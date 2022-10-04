Horizon Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $54,144.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $1.81 million and $54,144.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Horizon Protocol Profile

HZN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2020. Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizon Protocol is a new DeFi platform that facilitates the onchain trading of synthetic assets that represent the real economy. Horizon Protocol seeks to provide exposure to real-world assets risk/return profiles via smart contracts on the blockchain. Forked from Synthetix, Horizon Protocol will leverage the time-tested derivative liquidity protocol and bring interoperability, scalability and a whole new array of tradable, real-world derivative products to the DeFi ecosystem.Telegram”

