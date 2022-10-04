Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Short Interest Up 12.4% in September

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,190,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the August 31st total of 13,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HYLN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. 14,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,283. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $524.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HYLN. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hyliion by 13,618.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter worth about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

