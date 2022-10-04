Insider Buying: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,871,580 shares in the company, valued at $72,818,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

Shares of ARES traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,383. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 156.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 13,281.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,552,000 after buying an additional 1,091,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 44.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,210,000 after buying an additional 846,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,099,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,541,000 after buying an additional 633,684 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter valued at $34,748,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1,212.8% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 641,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,118,000 after buying an additional 592,734 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARES. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

