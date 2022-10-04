Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells 252 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADPGet Rating) VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $4.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.62. 1,940,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.87. The company has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

