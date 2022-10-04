Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 5.7 %

MRVL traded up $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,761,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,628,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

