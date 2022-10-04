Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells 10,960 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Michael Hsing sold 6,306 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $3,316,640.70.

On Thursday, August 4th, Michael Hsing sold 3,798 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total value of $1,984,037.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $17.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $394.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,171. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.02 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $456.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.63.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,424,000 after acquiring an additional 40,873 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $2,499,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

