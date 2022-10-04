Insider Selling: Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nikola Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of Nikola stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $3.92. 11,549,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,400,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nikola by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nikola by 711.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 88,705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after buying an additional 46,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nikola by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,817,000 after buying an additional 325,883 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKLA shares. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Nikola in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

